KANKAKEE — Susan E. Hillman, 71, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (April 21, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Visitation and private funeral services were held at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee, on Saturday, April 25. Elder Edward Jackson officiated. Cremation rites will be accorded. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Susan E. Hillman was born July 15, 1948, in Burley, Idaho, the daughter of Clayton and Beverly Droubay Phelan.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where she was the church organist and taught the primary class. She was united in holy matrimony to Moses Hillman on March 18, 1981; and to their union, three children were born.
Susan attended Utah State and was employed by Kankakee Community College as a counselor in the Job Training Partnership Act (JTPA) program.
She will be remembered lovingly for not only being the mother of her children, but mother to all her children’s friends.
Surviving are her husband, Moses Hillman, of Kankakee; two sons and daughters-in-law, Johnathan and Angela Shelton, of Bourbonnais, and Nathan and Roceyia Hillman, of Hoschton, Ga.; four daughters and two sons-in-law, Jacqueline Jenkins, of Atlanta, Ga., Kimberly and Kevin Hill, of Magna, Utah, Tonia and Saud Salahuddin, of Chicago, and Christi Hillman, of Kankakee; one aunt, Patricia Drouday, of Bountiful, Utah; in-laws, James Washington, Larance Washington, Sydney Washington, Jacqueline Smith and Lorraine Washington, all of Brooklyn, N.Y.; 21 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Micah Hillman; two brothers, Timothy Phelan and Johnathan Phelan; and a grandson, Darrian Hillman.
