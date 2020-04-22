Susan Hamann

PEOTONE — Susan Lynn Hamann, 71, of rural Peotone, passed away suddenly on Sunday (April 19, 2020) at Franciscan St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields.
She was born Aug. 29, 1948, in Kankakee, the daughter of Sonny and Florence (Race) Ekhoff. Susan married Bruce W. Hamann on June 11, 1966, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Peotone.
Sue was a devoted wife and mother. She was co-manager with her son, Brian, of the dairy farm, raising all the young livestock for 30 years. She was a confirmed member of Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park, and was active with the church’s Blanket Ladies. Sue was very talented at crafting and baking.
Surviving are her husband, Bruce W. Hamman; her son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Virginia Hamann, of Peotone; her grandson, Toby Bottoms, of Peotone; three brothers, Gary (Karen) Ekhoff, Randy (Brenda) Ekhoff, and Chris Ekhoff, all of Grant Park; a sister-in-law, Judy Meyer, of Bradley; and numerous nieces and nephews who enjoyed Sue’s personality and caring concerns.
Preceding her in death were her parents and a sister-in-law, Lou Anne Eldridge.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Parsonage Fund, 11456 N 11000E Road, Grant Park, IL 60940.
