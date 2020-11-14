KANKAKEE -- Susan Conroy, 69, of Kankakee, passed away suddenly Nov. 6, 2020, at her home.
Surviving are her sister, Diane (Don) Lutz; niece, Erin (Brandon) Colello; nephew, Derek (Michelle) Lutz; great-niece, Eliza Lutz; and great-nephews, William Colello and Wesley Lutz. Also much loved cousins, aunts and uncles and special friends, the Dixon family.
Sue graduated from Joliet West High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Western University. She went on to complete two master’s degrees from Governors State University and Olivet Nazarene University.
She taught at Kankakee School District 111 for over 30 years.
Sue loved to travel, read, play golf and spend time with her family and friends.
She was a loving aunt, great friend and sister.
Her family would like to thank Sue’s friends for their help and support at this difficult time.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of her life will be at later date.
Memorials may be made to a food pantry of the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, Joliet.
Please sign her online guestbook at bgsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!