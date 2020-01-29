MANTENO — Susan L. Chamberlain, 61, of Manteno, and formerly of Oak Lawn, passed away peacefully Sunday (Jan. 26, 2020) at her home with her loving family at her side.
She was the loving wife to Raymond Chamberlain; cherished mother to Christopher Chamberlain and Katie (Dave) Chamberlain; proud “Nana” to Tyler, Makailey, Cody, Nataliya, Paige and Charlotte; and was the adored sister to the late Edward and late Michael.
Susan was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and an animal lover. She dedicated her life to caring for her family.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 West 103rd St., Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, also at the funeral home. Private family burial services will be at a later date.
