KANKAKEE — Steven A Williams, 36, of Kankakee, passed away July 18, 2020, at his home.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Graveside rites will continue at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
In accordance with public gathering restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. Thank you for your cooperation.
