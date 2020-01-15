HERSCHER — Steven W. Sperry, 64, of Herscher, passed away Monday (Jan. 13, 2020) at his home.
He was born Nov. 13, 1955, in Kankakee, the son of Wayne and Patricia (Wolford) Sperry. Steve married Kelly Naberezny.
Steven was a bartender at Dam Tap.
He enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening, watching sports, drinking a beer with friends and family, going to the Indy 500 and photography. He loved his dog, Penny.
Surviving are his wife, Kelly, of Herscher; a son, Wayne Sperry, of Clinton, Mass.; and a daughter, Molly Sperry, of Herscher. Also surviving are his sisters and brothers-in-law, Sue (Marty) Kapchinski, of Kankakee, Carol Sperry, of Kankakee, Janet Themer, of Bourbonnais, Linda (Pat) Armenise, of Sun City, Calif., and Marsha Sperry, of Bourbonnais; brother and sister-in-law, Michael (Jan) Sperry, of Bonfield; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and a brother-in-law, Steve Themer.
Memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, until the 6 p.m. memorial service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
