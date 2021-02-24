ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Steven J. “Pops” Picucci, 75, of Zionsville, Ind., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Feb. 22, 2021) at his home.
He was born March 15, 1945, in Sassinoro, Italy, the son of Arcangelo and Rose (DiSisto) Picucci. Pops married Patricia “Patty” LaLuna on May 9, 1970, in Ossining, N.Y.
Pops was an Italian immigrant who came to the United States when he was 9 years old. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, Fort Jackson, S.C., for five years.
He retired from AT&T as a systems analyst after 39 years of employment.
Pops was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of Oak Springs Golf Club in St. Anne. He enjoyed American muscle cars and DIY projects.
He was a parishioner of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Kankakee.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Angelo, of Nashville, Tenn., Steve (Katie), of Houston, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Briana (Mike) Beckner, of Zionsville, Ind.; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Connie Marconi, of Ossining, N.Y., Ida Zavarella, of Ossinging, N.Y., and Anna (Jack) Glassford, of Elmsford, N.Y.; along with six grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Patty; and his parents.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Kankakee.
Please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
