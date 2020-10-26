ESSEX — Steven Clayton Neese, 52, of Essex and formerly of Wilmington, fought valiantly against the devastating implications that cancer left behind and he eventually passed away Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Jan. 26, 1968, in Joliet.
Steven graduated from Wilmington High School with the class of 1986 and eventually received a degree in nursing from Kankakee Community College.
He had a passion for the healthcare industry. Beginning from working at the Wilmington Fire Department as a paramedic and fireman, where he was also a certified diver, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He then moved on to work primarily in the mental health field and did so in many institutions. Steve had a fantastic personality, his humor, quick wit and positive spirit is what helped him be the best nurse, husband, dad and son that is possible.
Steven enjoyed the outdoors and loved fishing and camping.
He was also an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan, but the teams and activities that his children participated in trumped everything. His children were the light of his life and he made sure they knew he loved him. “If you were lucky to have met Steve, you know how not giving up is an option and that there is always good to be found in anything,” his family said.
Surviving are his parents, William and Ethel (nee Howard) Neese, of Wilmington; wife, Jessica (nee Barnes) Neese, of Essex, whom he married Oct. 14, 2018, in Essex; three children, Madilyn Neese, of Limestone, and Corbin and Conrad Neese, both at home; brother, Richard (Kelly) Neese, of Symerton; sister, Marsha (Keith) Barnes, of Newport News, Va.; sister-in-law, Diane Neese, of Bradley; numerous nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Joyce St. George, of Braidwood; his “Nana,” Julia Engel, of Braidwood; and best friend, Tim Frost, of Kankakee.
Preceding him in death were his brother, William “Billy” Neese; maternal grandparents, Avia and Golden Howard; paternal grandparents, Rosalie and Herman Neese; and father-in-law, John Barnes.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood.
All attendees are required to wear face masks and observe social distancing.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Wilmington.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to his children to set up a fund for college.
Please sign his online guestbook at rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.
