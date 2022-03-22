MOMENCE — Steven Michael Loftus, 60, of Momence, passed away Thursday (March 17, 2022) in his home.
He was born Sept. 4, 1961, in Watseka, the son of Thomas Michael Loftus and Darlene DuBois.
On Feb. 11, 1984, he married Janine Gubbins, in Morton Grove.
Surviving are his three children, Sean Loftus, of Chicago, Ryan Loftus, of Momence, and Mary Loftus, of Chicago; his grandson, Finn Loftus; one brother, Daniel (Karen) Loftus, of Bourbonnais; one sister, Michelle Rupp, of Momence; his nephew, Zack Rupp, of Chicago; niece, Meagan Rupp, of Beecher; and his dear friend, Janine Loftus, of Momence.
A member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Steven worked at Good Shepard Manor in Momence, for more than 20 years and continued his career as a caseworker until his passing.
Apart from his devotion to family, his interests included vegetable gardening, being an avid sports fan, especially of the Chicago White Sox, a passion for travel and concert-going and the study of genealogy. However, his true devotion was to family, often spending time with his children, especially his beloved grandson, Finn, who brought him immense joy. He also cherished the memory of his younger days on the family farm with his grandparents, Lloyd and Esther DuBois, in St. Anne.
Steve will always be remembered for his sense of humor, his breadth of knowledge, and a quiet sweetness to all he counted as a friend.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Momence. Interment will follow in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Momence.