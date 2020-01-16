KANKAKEE — Steven B. Janczak, 72, passed away peacefully Thursday (Dec. 26, 2019).
He is survived by his parents, Florian and Thrasilla Janczak, of Kankakee; his children, Tammy (Wayne) Grable, Bill Janczak, Matt (Tracy) Janczak and Sarah Janczak; along with his loving partner, Jane Todd Ross and her children Christan (Jill) Wakeman and Kiersten (Travis) Wilcox, five grandchildren and one stepgrandchild.
A life-long sportsman and entrepreneur, Steve started his career as a college soccer coach at Lewis University where he was recognized by the Nation Association of Intercollegiate Athletics as district Coach of the Year in 1971 and 1973. In 1993, he started Finger Lakes Soccer Club and was dedicated to bringing the beautiful game to players across the region. Steve ran a business installing home security and entertainment systems, The Sound Guys, until his retirement in 2013. He and Jane moved to Kennebunk, Maine, in 2016 where they enjoyed the many beaches, rivers and wildlife. He will be missed dearly by his family and many friends.
Memorials may be made to the National Audubon Society, 225 Varick St. New York, NY 10014
A celebration of life will be from 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, until the 5 p.m. service, both at Jensen Funeral Home, 1200 N Convent St., Bourbonnais; and there will be service in the springtime in Kennebunkport, Maine.
