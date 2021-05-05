Steven Hedger

BATAVIA — Steven William Hedger, 59, of Batavia and formerly of Kankakee, passed away April 23, 2021. Steve left the hearts of family and friends with loving memories after a five-year journey with Glioblastoma Brain Cancer.
Surviving are his daughters, Stephanie (Chase) Messier, of Baton Rouge, La., and Sedona Hedger and Jolie Hedger, of Batavia; granddaughter, Charlotte Messier; sisters, Vicki (Marc) Cheffer, of Streator, and Denise (Matt) Brausam, of Roseburg, Ore.; nieces, Jayne (David) Jargiesse, Mary Cheffer (Chris Robertson), Noah Brausam; and one great-nephew, Oliver Robertson.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Warren and Shirley (Stevens) Hedger; brother, Scott Hedger; and niece, Taylor Brausam.
Steve was born Dec. 1, 1961, in Kankakee. He graduated from Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, Kankakee, in 1979.
He completed his apprenticeship as an electrician while living in Tucson, Ariz. He was a member of IBEW 176 in Joliet.
In his youth, Steve participated in many sports: basketball, baseball, bowling, tennis, golf and hockey. Steve enjoyed sporting events, travel, music and attended many concerts. Steve was incredibly outgoing and made friends wherever he went. He could make others smile with a simple look. He was a loving father, “Pops,” brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by many.
Memorials may be made to LivingWell in Geneva, or to the Michael Matters Foundation.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
