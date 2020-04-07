Steven Haynes

BOURBONNAIS — Steven P. Haynes, 78, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (April 3, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
He was born July 30, 1941, in Herscher, the son of Martin and Venita (Betchel) Haynes.
Steven was the former owner of Reliable Ornamental Iron Works. He was retired.
He married MaryLynn Haynes on Sept. 30, 1961, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. She survives, of Bourbonnais.
Also surviving are sons and daughters-in-law, Kenny (Patty) Haynes, of Bourbonnais, Tim (Patti) Haynes, of Kankakee, and Patrick Haynes, of Manteno; daughter-in-law, Laura Haynes, of Bradley; daughter, Laura Clott, of Bourbonnais; half sister, Terry Dziadon, of Bourbonnais; six grandchildren, Steven (Sherilyn) Clott, Haley (Jared) Jones, Bryan Haynes, Kyle (Brittney) Haynes, Joseph (Angel) Haynes and Nick Clott; two great-grandchildren, Kassidy and Kolton Haynes; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his maternal parents; paternal parents; brothers, Richard and Gary; and nephew, Rick Haynes.
Steven raised parrots and built bird cages. His first love was sprint car racing where he was his son’s crew chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!