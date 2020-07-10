BRADLEY -- Steven A. "Steve" Hagenow, 68, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (July 7, 2020) at his home.
He was born Oct. 31, 1951, in Joliet, the son of Richard and Geraldine Senesac Hagenow.
Steve married Donna Coy on July 1, 1972, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley.
He was a 1969 graduate of Manteno High School.
Steve enjoyed farming with his father. He was an avid car enthusiast, particularly Chevy cars. He also liked gaming on his computer.
Surviving are his wife, Donna Hagenow, of Bradley; his mother, Geraldine Hagenow, of Manteno; two daughters, Margie and Nick Guyor, of Bradley, and Amy Hagenow, of Bourbonnais; three grandchildren, Austin and Amy Earsley, of Bourbonnais, Alex Earsley, of Washington state, and Abby Guyor, of Bradley; two brothers, Ron and Mary Ann, of Waterloo, and David and Cindy Hagenow, of Battlefield, Mo.; two sisters and three brothers-in-law, Nancy and Lew Ferguson, of Brighton, Janet and Harold Cooper, of Kankakee, and Tom Coy, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his father; his father-in-law, Donald Coy; mother-in-law, Marjorie Kohan; and one sister-in-law, Sue Alrandi.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Friday, July 10, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate the service.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
