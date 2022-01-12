URBANA — Steven A. Eastburn, 68, of Urbana and formerly of Watseka, passed away Jan. 4, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born Dec. 21, 1953, in Watseka, the son of Lowell and Mary (Miller) Eastburn.
Surviving are two sisters, Laura (Donald) Tipton, of Watseka, and Diana (Phillip) Walker, of Parrish, Fla.; and four nieces, Sarah Babinski, Angela Marcier, Courtney Walker and Whitney Samson.
Steve was a self-employed truck driver for many years and was a licensed pilot who enjoyed flying. He was a member of the Chicago & Eastern Illinois (C & EI) Railroad Historical Society, Monticello Railway Museum, Vintage Aircraft Association, and Spirit of Aviation EAA Chapter 29 in Champaign. Steve was a train enthusiast as well as C & EI collector. He was a very caring person who will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, until the noon funeral service at Cornerstone Church in Woodland, with the Rev. Jerry Parker officiating. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m., also on Friday, Jan. 14, in Iroquois Memorial Park in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to Watseka Depot or the charity of the donor’s choice.
