Steven Jon Burton, 56, of Tucson, Ariz., and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away Nov. 28, 2019.
He was born May 5, 1963, in Kankakee, the son of Gordon and Mary Ellen (Raiche) Burton.
Steven graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and the Scottsdale Culinary Institute.
Previously, he had worked as a chef in Eugene, Ore. He was manager of Thornydale Storage and Penske Truck Rentals.
He loved cooking and enjoyed fly fishing.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are siblings, Debi Burton, of Ocala, Fla., Mike Burton, of Tucson, Ariz., Gary (Joan) Burton, of Concord, Calif., Judy (Jim Walters) Burton, of Rogue River, Ore., and Sandi (Wiliam) Trubach, of St. Anne.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, until the 10 a.m. funeral Mass at Maternity BVM Catholic Church, in Bourbonnais. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
