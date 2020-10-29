Steve Siemsen

CHAMPAIGN — Stephen J. Siemsen, “Steve,” 73, of Ft. Myers, Fla., and Champaign, and formerly of Gibson City, peacefully passed away at 9:03 p.m. Monday (Oct. 26, 2020) at his home in Champaign, with his family at his side.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, until the 3 p.m. memorial service at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Deacon Paul Sarantakos will officiate.
Memorials may be made to The Community Pregnancy Clinics of Naples, Fla., or to Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, Kankakee.
Steve was born Aug. 16, 1947, in Kankakee, a son of Russell and Doreen Goselin Siemsen. He married Greta E. Kapchinske on Feb. 7, 1970, in Kankakee. They just celebrated 50 years of marriage. Greta survives, of Champaign and Ft. Myers.
Also surviving are his son, Andrew (Stefanie) Siemsen, of Perry, Ga.; two grandchildren, Ayden and Sofiya Siemsen, who were their grandpa’s pride and joy, and Steve was involved in all of their sport and school activities.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and an infant brother.
Steve graduated from Bishop McNamara Catholic High School in 1965. He was a proud supporter of his alma mater.
He moved to Gibson City in 1972 and opened his own State Farm Insurance office and continued to operate it until retiring in 2007. He was an accomplished entrepreneur in the area and owned Siemsen Property Management.
He was a devout Catholic and was very active in the church in his communities often volunteering for whatever needed to be done. He loved the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He was an avid golfer and was a member of Lincolnshire Country Club for more than 40 years, and a 30-year member of the Chicago Golf Association (CDGA). He was a member of the Gibson City Rotary Club, a board member for Gibson Federal and a long-time member of the T-N-T coffee club.
