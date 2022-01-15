KANKAKEE — Steve Fournier, 61, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 12, 2022), at his home. He was affectionately known as “Fred” by his friends.
He was born Aug. 23, 1960, in Kankakee, the son of Edward and Vivian (Smith) Fournier.
Steve retired from Armstrong World Industries.
He was a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School with the class of 1978.
Steve was an avid music lover and collected rock memorabilia. He was the biggest Rush fan and loved Porcupine Tree.
He was an artist and made jewelry.
Surviving are one son, Steven J. Fournier (Amanda Keller), of Bourbonnais; his mother, Vivian Fournier; one sister, Vanessa Shepard, of Bradley; three grandchildren, Liam, Lilly and Logan; one niece, Naomi Shepard; and his significant other, Denise Devine. Also surviving is Steve’s faithful companion, his cat, Bowie.
Preceding him in death were his father, Edward; and one sister, Cheryl Lynn.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.