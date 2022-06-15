...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerous heat will continue today with heat index values
up to 107 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Stephen M. Langevin, 66, of Clearwater, Fla., and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away May 8, 2022, with his spouse by his side.
On Feb. 11, 1956, he was born, in Kankakee, the son of George and Vivian Langevin.
Stephen was a 1974 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and received his BA in Psychology from Governors State University in 1995.
He worked at Shapiro Developmental Center for 35 years before retiring. After retirement, he moved part-time to Florida to enjoy time with his family, took up painting and continued to play music. Stephen was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan, often taking his children and wife to Wrigley Field to watch a game.
Preceding him in death were his parents, George and Vivian Langevin.
Surviving are his wife, Sharon Langevin; and two children, Seth Langevin, of Reno, Nev., and Sara Crosswhite, of Spring Hill, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Murray; son-in-law, Shawn Crosswhite; grandchildren, Dylan and Esma Crosswhite; brothers, David (Kathy) Langevin, of Palos Park, Gary (Tricia) Langevin, of Bourbonnais, and Alan Langevin, of Toledo, Ohio; and sister, Diane Keller, of Decatur.
A Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 308 St. Charles St., Beaverville, with Father Dominic M. Langevin, O.P., officiating. A luncheon will follow in St. Mary’s Hall.