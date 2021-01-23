KANKAKEE — Stephen P. Freitag, 78, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Jan. 18, 2021) at Miller Health Care Center in Kankakee.
He was born Jan. 20, 1942, in Kankakee, the son of Raymond and Marie (Flickenger) Freitag. Stephen married Linda Kirchman on Aug. 17, 1968, in Kankakee.
Stephen had worked for Gordon Electric in Kankakee.
He was a member of Crete Fleet Boat Club.
Stephen enjoyed bowling, reading and fishing.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Stephen was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Freitag, of Kankakee; one daughter, Christine Freitag, of Fond du Lac, Wis.; and one brother and sister-in-law, Gordon and Barbara Freitag, of Sun City, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.