Stephen Frank

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST /1 PM
EST/ TODAY TO 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow covered and slippery roads expected due to snow
falling heavy at times, and freezing drizzle. Snowfall rates may
reach one inch per hour this afternoon. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected, with total ice
accumulations of a glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east central
Illinois.
* WHEN...From noon CST /1 PM EST/ today to 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/
Friday, with the primary time for heavy falling snow being this
afternoon and early evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact this afternoon
and evening's commute and possibly impact the start of the
Friday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the likelihood for snow to mix
with or change to freezing drizzle or light freezing rain this
evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623 and visiting www.511in.org.
BOURBONNAIS — Stephen W. Frank, 68, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 22, 2022) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.
He was born April 2, 1953, in Kewanee, the son of Charles Henry and Lula Mae Ratliff Frank.
Stephen married Marilyn Reifsteck on June 2, 1984, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee; and they recently celebrated 37 years of marriage together.
He was a passionate educator in the area for 35 years. Stephen taught mathematics and was a guidance counselor at Momence High School before leaving for Kankakee High School where he retired in 2011.
Stephen was an active and devoted member of Asbury United Methodist Church for more than 40 years. He thoroughly enjoyed participating in the church over the years as a Sunday school teacher, Stephen Minister, choir member and youth group parent among many other activities.
Surviving are his wife, Marilyn Frank, of Bourbonnnais; three sons, Joel and Nikki Frank, of Mokena, Jordan Frank, of San Antonio, Texas, and David and Kendall Frank, of Bourbonnais; two brothers, Bruce Frank, of Buda, and Russell Frank, of Manlius; one brother-in-law, Tom VanVooren, of Sheffield; three grandchildren, Everly Frank, Camille Frank and Raia Frank; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and sister, Linda VanVooren.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating.
Memorials may be made to Brain Support Network, Asbury United Methodist Church, or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.