Stella Holtz (nee Kozik), 92, of Cullom, and formerly of Harvey, passed away Friday (Sept. 27, 2019).
She was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Harold J. Holtz. Also preceding her in death were her parents; brothers, Walter Kozik and Edward Kozik; and sister, Francis Vicik.
Stella was the loving mother to RoseAnn (Richard) Rooney, Debbie (Jerry) Weglarz, Susie Holtz and Sherrie (James) Morrissey; loving grandmother to Michelle (Todd) Absher, Meghan Rooney, Heather (Chad) Kersten, Adam Rooney, Derek Weglarz, Jenna (Anthony) Monaco, Nathan Weglarz, Kahla (Justin) Poczatek, Zak Holtz-Robisky, Ryan Morrissey, Erik (Jackie) Morrissey and Kelly Rose Morrissey; and cherished great-grandmother of eight. She was also the beloved sister to Harriett Minkalis and Genevieve Piech; sister-in-law to Theresa Kozik; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews; and loving companion for the last 36 years to Eldon Flessner.
She will be remembered for her kindness and her unconditional love for her family and friends. She will truly be missed. As a business woman she owned and operated Hal’s Coffee Shop and The Tiger’s Den in Harvey for 30 years. After the closing of the business she worked at International Harvester.
Stella was an avid gardener and a very artistic woman, which she expressed in her love for doing ceramics. Her other joy was cooking for family and friends. Stella had the gift of making every dish incredibly delicious, she was the ultimate hostess.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home, 540 Dixie Highway (at Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 at St. Joseph Church, 17951 Dixie Highway, Homewood. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City.
