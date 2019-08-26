Stanley L. Schneider Sr., 82, a lifelong resident of Grant Park, passed away Friday (Aug. 23, 2019) at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Oct. 12, 1936, in Grant Park, the son of Clarence and Ruth (Hunt) Schneider. Stanley married Judith A. Schneider (nee Daly) on Sept. 23, 2009, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Grant Park. She survives.
He was a retired farmer and also worked for DeJong’s in Beecher.
Stanley was a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Grant Park, a past president of the church congregation, treasurer at the church and served on many boards at the church. He was active at the Grant Park Elevator, served on the Grant Park School Board and belonged to the Farm Bureau.
In addition to his wife, Judith, surviving are a son and daughters-in-law, Stanley (Leanne) Schneider, of Bonfield, and Barbara (the late Jeffery) Schneider, of Grant Park; daughter, Laurie (Greg) Luhman, of Bourbonnais; three stepdaughters, Terri (Mark) Bauerlin, Julie (James) Beckwith and Dana Hesse; two brothers-in-law, John Daly and Jerry (wife, Sharon) Daly; brothers Gordon (Linda) Schneider, of Grant Park; two sisters-in-law, Karen Steiber and Kathy Goers; 21 grandchildren, Jarret, Erika (Chris), Jenna (Ryan), Eric, Lauren, John, Jeffery (Rebecca), Kevin, James (Kelly), Brooke (Nick), Mark (Jenna), Adam (Kim), Jessica, Carsen, Matt, Sarah, Morgan, James, Josh (Courtney), Mitchell and Ashley; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his first wife, Priscilla Dean Schneider (nee Goers), who passed away Feb. 22, 2008; his son, Jeffery Schneider; and his daughter, Leisa Ackley, who passed away March 18, 2013.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Grant Park Community Center in Grant Park. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, until the the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Grant Park, with the Rev. Kyle Timmons officiating. Burial will be in Heusing Cemetery, Grant Park.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s United Church of Christ or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Funeral arrangements are by Hub Funeral Chapel in Grant Park.
(Pd)
