MOMENCE — Sophie Buczynski, 89, of Momence, passed away Sept. 25, 2020, at her home.
She was born Jan. 25, 1931, in Pinsk, Russia, the daughter of Stefan and Maria Szachnowicz Koziol.
Sophie married Marian Buczynski on June 21, 1948, in Allendorf, Germany. He preceded her in death July 3, 2000.
Surviving are one daughter, Irene L. Walker, of Momence; two granddaughters, Arianne Kaack and Allison (Michael) Schorr; and two great-grandchildren, Charlie Kaack and Sophia Schorr.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Stefan and John; two sisters, Wera and Luba; and a son-in-law, Fred Walker.
Sophie was retired from Lanzit Corrugated Box Corporation.
She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence.
Sophie enjoyed gardening.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating.
Inurnment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
