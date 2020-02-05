BRUNSWICK, GA. — Sonya “Squeaky” Morris, 54, crossed over to her eternal life Jan. 28, 2020, from Brunswick, Ga.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 1591 E. Cedar St., Kankakee. Interment will be in the Fern Oak Cemetery in Griffith, Ind. Pastor Howard L. Wills Sr. will officiate.
Sonya was born Feb. 25, 1965, in Chicago, the daughter of Helen Bell and Melvin Tate Sr.
She went to Richard High School in Chicago and Kankakee High School in Kankakee School District 111, then went on to further her education by getting her Masters’ Degree in Healthcare Administration at Colorado Technical University.
Sonya worked in the medical and nursing field at both Ludeman Developmental Center and Advocate Healthcare for more than 35 years and she enjoyed every minute of her job.
She was a faithful member of the Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Howard Wills where she served until her illness. She was very active in the Sunday school, Bible study, prayer meeting and Usher Board Departments. She was also the secretary of the Kankakee County United Ushers and Nurses Alliance.
Sonya loved everything sports. She loved music, cooking, reading and shooting pool. She loved her fashion. She had beyond a green thumb, Sonya had green fingers. Every plant she ever had grew in her care. But most of all, Sonya loved her family.
She leaves to honor and cherish her memory, two daughters, Corrina (Cash) Irby, of Buckhead, Ga., and Ebony (Travis Mack) Strickland, of Brunswick, Ga.; two grandchildren, Cashidy Irby and Cashton Irby, of Buckhead, Ga.; mother, Helen (Freddie) Bell, of Kankakee, and stepmother, Mary (Jimmy) Johnson, of Kankakee; four brothers, David Morris and Darwin (Miriam) Morris, of Brunswick, Ga., Marvin Tate Jr. and Dewayne (LaStarr) Tate, of Kankakee; three sisters, Sherry Morris-Williams, of Kankakee, Seleste (Quniton) Barnslater, of Merrillville, Ind., and Shannon Tate, of Spring Lake Park, Minn.; favorite cousin, Terry Carr, of Kankakee; best friends, Patricia Tee Williams, of Chicago, and Charles Luster, of Kankakee; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her father and her daddy Melvin Tate Sr. and Donald Morris; and her grandson, Cash Irby II.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!