WATSEKA — Sondra L. Burke, 79, of Watseka and formerly of Aroma Park and Cabery, passed away Saturday (March 14, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Oct. 14, 1940, in Gilman, the daughter of Louis and Fern (Chase) Burke.
Sondra was a member of Aroma Park United Methodist Church, the secretary of Residents Committee Council, volunteer at Harbor House and the radio dispatcher for Cabery Fire Department for more than 10 years.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Shane (Christine) Lavallie, of Abinton, Pa.; a daughter and son-in-law, Jeannie (Jack) Shiek, of Kankakee; grandchildren, Derek, Gillon, Chase and Christian; and a great-granddaughter, Aubrey. Also surviving are a brother and three sisters-in-law, Ronald (Phyllis) Burke, of Martinton, Janet Burke, of Martinton, and Linda Burke, of Homer Glen; along with several nieces and nephews; and close friends, Rod and Sue White, of Cabery, Niki Kingston, of St. Anne, Flodine Scheibling, of Mesa, Ariz., and Rosalyn Warner, of Bennett, Mo.
Preceding her in death were her parents; a nephew, Phillip Charles Burke; a very close friend, George Cullett; three brothers and a sister-in-law, Robert (Gloria) Burke, William Burke and Steven Burke.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, March 19, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Valerie Mezger Wendstrom officiating. Burial will be in Kankakee
Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Aroma Park United Methodist Church.
