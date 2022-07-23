SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 487 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS
BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE
LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO
IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS
COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY
KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL
LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL
IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST INDIANA
JASPER LAKE IN NEWTON
PORTER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM,
CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DEMOTTE,
DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, GARY, GURNEE, HAMMOND,
JOLIET, KANKAKEE, KENTLAND, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD,
MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA, MOROCCO,
MORRIS, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK,
OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER,
ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE,
VALPARAISO, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK,
AND YORKVILLE.
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Kankakee County through 930 AM CDT...
At 901 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Herscher, moving southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Kankakee, Herscher, Limestone, St. Anne, Chebanse, Aroma Park, Essex,
Bonfield, Buckingham, Sammons Point, Irwin and Union Hill.
Including the following interstate...
I-57 between mile markers 303 and 310.
This includes... Kankakee Community College and Kankakee County
Fairgrounds and Speedway.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for
northeastern Illinois.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
She was born Sept. 3, 1938, in Kankakee, the daughter of Harry and Merva (Kral) Conklin. On June 6, 1956, she married James “Jim” Draper, in Crescent City.
Siggy was a woman of many talents. She had a passion for crocheting and sewing. She loved to swim under the sun and snowmobile in the winter. She cared for many houseplants and even grew her own fruits and vegetables, making her own jams with her fruits. In her youth, Siggy also held the position of lead flutist throughout high school.
After marrying Jim, they spent much of their free time traveling across the states.
Siggy was very involved with St. Rose Church, and later with St. Martins Church, of Kankakee.
Surviving are her beloved husband, Jim Draper; her children, Dawn (Gary) Bufford, Michelle (Harold) Faulkner and James (Becky) Draper; grandchildren, Nick (Jamie) Bufford, Drew (April) Bufford, Chris (Alyssa) Bufford, Scott (Holly) Faulkner, Samantha (Jon) Farl, Rachel Draper and Paige (Kyle) Grey; 13 great-grandchildren; and special friends, Joan and Mark Hebert.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Harry and Merva Conklin; her daughter, Allison Baggett; and sister, Joy Hansen.
Arrangements for Siggy’s Celebration of Life are forthcoming.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care of Bourbonnais. Uplifted Care is a local Hospice facility, focused on providing extra care and improving the quality of life for loved ones. Checks and donations may be made out and sent to Uplifted Care at 482 Main Street NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914.