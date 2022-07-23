Sigrid Draper

BOURBONNAIS — Sigrid “Siggy” Draper, 83, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (July 20, 2022).

She was born Sept. 3, 1938, in Kankakee, the daughter of Harry and Merva (Kral) Conklin. On June 6, 1956, she married James “Jim” Draper, in Crescent City.

Siggy was a woman of many talents. She had a passion for crocheting and sewing. She loved to swim under the sun and snowmobile in the winter. She cared for many houseplants and even grew her own fruits and vegetables, making her own jams with her fruits. In her youth, Siggy also held the position of lead flutist throughout high school.

