GRANT PARK -- Sigmund A. Krol, 105, of Grant Park, passed away Jan. 23, 2022, at Heritage Village Assisted Living Facilities in Kankakee.
He was born June 22, 1916, in Chicago, the son of Michael and Albina (Nachmann) Krol. Sigmund married Genevieve Seliga on Sept. 6, 1941, in Chicago. She preceded him in death Nov. 29, 2004.
Sigmund was a machinist.
He loved watching sports, fishing and horse racing. He especially enjoyed spending time with family.
Surviving are two sons, Wayne Krol, of Grant Park, and Glenn (Cindy) Krol, of Downers Grove; and two grandchildren, Brian and Caroline Krol.
In addition to his wife, Genevieve Krol, he was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Mabel Fanlon and Eleanor Juby.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private inurnment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.