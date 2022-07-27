Shirley Lynch

SPRINGFIELD — Shirley Jean “Shirl” Lynch, 84, of Springfield, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away July 13, 2022, at Springfield Memorial Hospital (also known as Memorial Medical Center) in Springfield.

She was born Aug. 16, 1937, in Kankakee, the daughter of Llewellynn H. and Mary J. (Lindhorst) Temple. Shirl married Robert “Bob” E. Lynch on Oct. 22, 1961, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Aug. 2, 2020.

Shirl worked for the State of Illinois as a methods and procedures advisor II for AFSCME, retiring after 35 years. She enjoyed her retirement for 30 years.

