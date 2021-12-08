CISSNA PARK — Shirley Schumacher, 85, passed away peacefully at her home on Nov. 30, 2021.
She was born June 1, 1936, the daughter of John and Irene Coleman. She was the youngest of four children, Edward, Adda, Robert and Shirley.
Shirley loved helping her parents on the farm.
She married Donald Rascher in November 1951, and to this union, three children were born, Kathy, Randy and Mary.
She married Victor Schumacher on Aug. 17, 1974, and to this union, two sons were born, Eugen and Floyd.
Shirley has 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; brothers and sisters; and a grandson.
Memorial donations may be made to the National Alzheimer’s Foundation or a charity of the donor’s choice.