CULLOM — Shirley T. Morgan, 90, of Cullom, passed away Sunday (Nov. 29, 2020) at 2:07 p.m.
A private family service will be held. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Campus.
Funeral arrangements are by Calvert and Martin Funeral Home, Cullom.
Shirley was born Sept. 17, 1930, in Kankakee, the daughter of Leslie and Theresa (Emling) Yeates. She married James Morgan on Nov. 19, 1949.
Surviving are her husband; her four children, Ellen (Jack) Boczek, Julie (Lee) Spacht, Jean (Tom) Dede and Maureen (Bob) Bradley; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and her son, James, who died at birth.
Memorials may be made to the Dr. Robert Bradley Scholarship Endowment at Illinois State University, Campus Box Number 8000, Normal, IL 61790-8000 or to Sacred Heart Cemetery, PO Box 127, Campus, IL 60920.
