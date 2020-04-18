BOURBONNAIS — Shirley Cannon Menard, 93, formerly of Bourbonnais and Forrest, passed from this life on Monday (April 13, 2020) from St. Joseph’s Home for senior citizens in Palatine.
She was born April 6, 1927, in Bradley, the daughter of Byron Cannon and Goldie Dayhoff. Shirley attended St. Joseph Grade School and was a 1945 graduate of Bradley High School. She and Bernard Joseph Menard were married May 23, 1948, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are her children, Nancy (David) Riddle, of Indianapolis, Ind., Mary (Randel) Yoder, of Strawn, and Byron (Mary Catherine), of Arlington Heights; her six grandchildren, Heather Yoder (Lance) Dehm, Matthew (Melissa) Riddle, James (Anamarie) Menard, Jennifer Riddle (Justin Lukenbill) and Mary Kelly Menard; brother, Kevin Menard; five great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Richard (Charlene) Cannon, of Manteno, and Kenneth (Nancy) Cannon, of The Villages, Fla.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
After retiring from Kraft General Foods, she worked for the Alzheimer’s Association in Kankakee and retired in May 2003 from Kankakee Community College’s Office of Adult Education. She was a member of Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais and St. John’s Catholic Church in Fairbury. Shirley was also a member of Daughters of the American Revolution.
Her family is grateful for the loving care provided by The Little Sisters of the Poor and staff at St. Joseph’s Home.
Memorials may be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 80 West Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60067.
Burial will be in Maternity BVM Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Due to the current health crisis, there will be no funeral services at this time. The family will have a memorial service at a later time, when conditions allow.
