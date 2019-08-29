Shirley Joan Engelhart McCorkle, 85, of Rydal, Ga., and formerly of Ashkum, passed away Monday (Aug. 26, 2019) after an extended illness, in Cartersville, Ga.
She was born Nov. 28, 1933, in Rountree Township in Montgomery County.
Shirley married John McCorkle on Jan. 14, 1960.
She had worked as a secretary and bookkeeper up until the age of 82.
Preceding her in death were her mother, Lula Mildred Engelhart; her father, Edward Ernest Engelhart; her sisters, Melba Rose Engelhart and Betty June Braye; and her daughter, Sulin Mi McCorkle, who was adopted from South Korea at a young age.
Surviving are her son, Mark (Pam) McCorkle, of Kankakee; her daughter, Sharon (Bob) Adams, of Granger, Ind.; her son, David McCorkle, of Rydal, Ga, and Ms. Suzzanne Hughes, of Cartersville, Ga. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Brad (Emily) Jones, Kimberly (Phillip) Sutton, Heidi (Joshua) Christensen, Jessica (Lester) May, Matthew Adams and Joshua McCorkle; along with 10 great-grandchildren.
Shirley loved spending time with all the grandchildren, playing Bunco with her many friends, as well as Bible studies. She was an avid reader of the Bible and gave her life to the Lord at a young age, under the guidance of her godly mother and lived it through her life. She was a member of Rowland Springs Baptist Church, Cartersville, Ga.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Rowland Springs Baptist Church, Cartersville, Ga. A graveside service will be in the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 1, in Morrisonville, Ill.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!