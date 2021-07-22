Shirley King

MOLINE — Shirley M. King, 83, of Moline, passed away July 9, 2021, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, Iowa.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, July 24, until the 10 a.m. services at College Church of the Nazarene, 200 University Ave., Bourbonnais.
The service will be livestreamed from the Facebook page of College Church of the Nazarene, University Avenue.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Shirley and Don King Scholarship fund at Olivet Nazarene University, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais, IL 60914 or online at olivet.edu/donate. With either option, please note the gift is designated to the King Scholarship.
The former Shirley M. Townsend was born Feb. 18, 1938, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Iven Dwight and Juanita Inez (Woolley) Townsend. She married Edgar Donald King Jr. on June 28, 1958, in South Zanesville, Ohio.
Shirley was a devoted wife, mother and servant in the churches where she and her husband ministered for more than 41 years. Her sense of humor, ability to make the best in all situations and faithfulness to our Savior, Jesus, are known and admired by all who knew her.
Surviving are her beloved husband of more than 63 years, Donald King; a son, Scott Alan King, of Lenexa, Kan.; a daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Jon Klavohn, of Moline; four grandchildren, Austin King, Autumn King and Kate and Carson Klavohn; siblings, Larry (Gloria) Townsend, of Cambridge, Ohio, Sandy (Pete) Oakley, of Kipling, Ohio, and Linda (Robert) Baker of Ellenton, Fla.; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Please sign her online guestbook at trimblefuneralhomes.com.