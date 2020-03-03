WENONA — Shirley (Lauf) Johnson, 83, of Wenona and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Feb. 29, 2020), surrounded by family and friends, at OSF St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Bloomington.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private services and burial will be at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Hurst Funeral Home in Wenona.
Shirley was born Aug. 26, 1936, in Wenona, the daughter of Leo and Rose Marie (Kline) Lauf. She was raised by Jake, Julia and Evy Mannott. Shirley married Robert K. Johnson on Dec. 6, 1968.
She retired from Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee and Kankakee School District 111.
Shirley enjoyed her music and was an avid Elvis fan. She enjoyed reading, traveling with her friends and family, and playing Scrabble. Shirley never met a stranger and always found a way to help the less fortunate.
Surviving are two daughters, Julie Johnson, of Wenona, and Bobbi Johnson, of Montana; special friends, Rohan Robinson, of Bourbonnais, and Marcia Ailey, of Paxton; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and “The Lauf Family of Wenona.”
Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert, on Nov. 12, 1991; and two brothers, Joseph “Bud” Lauf and John W. Lauf.
