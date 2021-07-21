BOLINGBROOK — Shirley Hood, 86, passed away Friday (July 16, 2021) at Meadowbrook Manor senior citizens’ living community in Bolingbrook.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 23, until the 10:30 a.m. funeral services at Shiloh Full Gospel Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Derrick Wallace will officiate. Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
