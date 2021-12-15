BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Shirley Elaine Hofmann, 94, of Bella Vista, Ark., passed away Dec. 7, 2021.
She was born June 14, 1927, in Canfield, Ohio, the daughter of Lawrence and Evelyn (Rominger) Hofmann.
Shirley graduated from Canfield High School in 1944. She attended Ohio State University on a one-year scholarship and then completed her college work at North Central College in Naperville, in 1948. She worked as a Y-Teen director at the YWCA in Alliance, Ohio.
On Aug. 20, 1949, she married James Ferch. The couple moved to Cropsey, where she taught in the elementary school. She received a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education from Colorado State College in Greeley, Colo. Shirley did post-master’s work at Normal University in Normal.
She and her husband moved to Deerfield, where she taught in the elementary school for three years and then in the Highland Park School District for 22 years. The couple moved to Libertyville in 1967.
Shirley sang in the choirs of the Methodist churches in Cropsey, Deerfield and Libertyville, as well as teaching Sunday school and being a co-sponsor of a youth group.
She and her husband moved to Bella Vista, in 1987, where she continued her work in the music department of the First United Methodist Church. She participated in the Disciple Bible Classes. She also sang in the Bella Vista Women’s Chorus and the Northwest Arkansas Chorale. The couple participated in Senior Olympics at the state and national levels. Since both of them were on the swim teams at North Central College, it was only natural that they would continue their interest in swimming in their retirement.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include daughters, the Rev. Debora White, of Sheldon, Priscilla Gallagher, a patent attorney from Chicago; son, Christopher Ferch, a validation supervisor from Beloit, Wis.; and six grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista, Ark.
Funeral arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Ark.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Music Department, 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72714.
