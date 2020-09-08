BRADLEY — Shirley Marie Gordon, 71, a former Bradley resident, passed away Thursday (Sept. 3, 2020) at Gilman Healthcare Center.
She was born Aug. 16, 1949, to Mary Doris Fischer Gordon and Roy William Gordon, in Davenport, Iowa.
Shirley graduated from Bishop McNamara High School in 1967 and attended Eastern Illinois University, studying English and math. She worked in advertising and as a receptionist at several offices.
She was a lifelong member of St Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley; and a former member of their adult choir. She enjoyed music, song, literature and family.
Surviving are her sisters, Colleen Sobotka, Margie (Art) Suprenant, Sally (Jerrold) Schultz and Catherine Gordon; brothers, David Gordon and Thomas (Kathleen) Gordon; nephews, Jim Suprenant, Andrew Suprenant, Adam Gordon, Tim Gordon, Dan Gordon, Joseph Gordon and John Gordon; nieces, Sarah Sobotka and Emily Outsen; six great-nieces and great-nephews, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and nephews, Aaron Sobotka and Casey Lewis.
A private family service, officiated by Deacon Milt Leppert, will be at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Gilman Healthcare Center.
