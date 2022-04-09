shirley floyd

BOURBONNAIS — Shirley J. Floyd, 83, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (April 7, 2022) at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.
She was born Sept. 30, 1938, the only child of Orville E. and Elsie F. (Sauberli) Heck. Shirley married William A. “Bill” Floyd on June 13, 1959, at First Evangelical United Brethren Church, now known as St. Mark United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
Shirley grew up on the Heck family farm in St. George, and attended St. George Grade School and graduated from Kankakee High School.
She worked at Illinois Bell for seven years prior to raising her family. Shirley also worked for several years at the Love Christian Bookstore.
Shirley enjoyed traveling, attending her grandchildren’s activities, reading, and playing Bridge and 500. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and Tuesday Book Review. Shirley was a former volunteer for Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53, where she served as picture lady, on Bourbonnais PTA and the Annual Fun Fair co-chair.
She loved cardinals, sunflowers and daisies, holidays with family, and dinners with friends. Shirley was an expert fudge, caramel corn, cream puff and Christmas cookie baker. She enjoyed fall colors, watching the backyard birds and vacationing in Lake Ann and Traverse City, Mich. Shirley had also square danced at Barn Dance on WLS Radio in Chicago. She was an active member of St. George Dragons 4-H Club.
Surviving are her husband, William “Bill” Floyd, of Bourbonnais; her children, Sherry (Ed) Szadziewicz, of Lebanon, Tenn., and Jim (Dawn) Floyd, of New Lenox; grandchildren, Kelly (Alejandro) Castellano, of Naperville, Alex Szadziewicz, of Appleton, Wis., Cari Floyd, of Little Rock, Ark., and Ben Floyd, of New Lenox; great-grandchildren, Freya Castellano and Callum Castellano, both of Naperville; and sisters-in-law, Ruth Byrns, of Bradley, and Mary Peterson, of Belvidere.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 11, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the Bourbonnais Public Library.