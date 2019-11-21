Shirley P. Byler, 77, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 19, 2019) at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.
She was born Dec. 3, 1941, the daughter of Philip and Antje (Monk) Pool, in Kankakee. Shirley married William Byler on Nov. 1, 1975.
Shirley worked as an operator for General Foods for 28 years before her retirement in 1997. She was a member of River Valley Christian Fellowship, Golden Agers and Golden Leaf Club. She enjoyed crocheting, woodworking, gardening and painting.
Surviving are three daughters, Lori (Larry) Allie, of Bourbonnais, Melissa (Tracy) Grimm, of Morton, and Brenda Klopp, of Bourbonnais; one son, Lloyd Klopp, of Bradley; two stepsons, William and David Byler, of Missouri; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; sister, Juanita (Joseph) Canada, of Manteno; several nieces and nephews; and caregivers, Lisa, Lauren, Denise and Ruth.
Preceding her in death were her husband, William; her parents; and her special friend, Charles Sandusky.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Burial will immediately follow in Bonfield Cemetery in Bonfield.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
