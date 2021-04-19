KANKAKEE — Shirley A. Bisaillon, 79, of Kankakee and formerly of Aroma Park, passed away Thursday (April 15, 2021) at Momence Meadows Nursing Home, Momence.
She was born Aug. 13, 1941, in Aroma Park, the daughter of Thomas H. and Geraldine (Ahrends) White. She married Kenneth Bisaillon on June 4, 1960, in Aroma Park. He preceded her in death July 24, 2001.
Shirley was a retired bus driver for Kankakee School District III. She had also been an Avon representative for many years.
She was an avid Bingo player and loved going to the senior citizens’ center and Crazy Joe’s.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Mathew (Heidi) Bisaillon, of Cullom, and Eddie (Stacey) Bisaillon, of St. Anne; six grandchildren, Kristy (Adam) Deany, Bret (Sarah) Bisaillon, Kenny (Kim) Bisaillon, Brittany Bisaillon (Jason), Jessica (Chris) Norman and Rebecca Bisaillon (Erik); 13 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Patricia Fischer, of Kankakee.
In addition to her husband, Kenneth Bisaillon, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Christine Bisaillon; and one brother, Thomas White.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The Rev. Valerie Metzger will officiate the service. The family requests casual attire.
Please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Burial will follow in Aroma Park Cemetery in Aroma Park.
Memorials may be made to Momence Meadows Nursing Home, Momence.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.