CLIFTON — Sheryl Lynn “Sherry” Stewart, 54, of Clifton, passed away May 24, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Dec. 10, 1966, in Joilet, the daughter of Clarence “Jim” Stewart and Phyllis Ducat.
Surviving are one son, Zachary Isaac Stewart (Karlee), of Ashkum; one daughter, Jasmine Danielle Stewart, of Clifton; her mother, Phyllis Stewart, of Clifton; her father, Jim Stewart, of Cambridge, Ohio; two grandchildren, Mallory and Marshall Stewart; one sister, Judy (Shawn) Mattox, of Bourbonnais; one brother, Jamie (Meghan Thomson) Stewart, of Kankakee; and several nieces and nephews.
Sherry was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Clifton.
She was a claims adjustor at Cigna.
Sherry loved sewing dolls, crocheting, reading, and was a Cubs and Bulls fan.
Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 4, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Clifton, with the Rev. Vern Arseneau officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Clifton.
Memorials may be made to Jasmine’s education fund.
