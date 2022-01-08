ST. ANNE — Sheryl Johnson, 71, of St. Anne, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 5, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Sept. 18, 1950, in Watseka, the daughter of Leo and Jean (Harling) Boudreau. Sheryl married Michael Johnson in Ashkum, on Aug. 28, 1971.
Surviving are her husband, Michael Johnson, of St. Anne; three children, Chris Johnson, of St. Anne, Kelly (Brian) Johnson-Hiatt, of Kankakee, and Matthew (Keri) Johnson, of Bourbonnais; seven grandchildren, Morgan and Molly Johnson, Landon and Lauren Johnson, Emma, Bella and Maggie Hiatt; and one great-grandchild, Khaliope Johnson.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and two brothers, John and Donald Boudreau.
Mrs. Johnson was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bradley, where she was on the Ladies Guild, church book club and was a past Sunday school teacher. She belonged to the Bradley Book Club and enjoyed quilting, sewing and knitting. She was a loving wife and mother and a wonderful “Mia” to her grandkids.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bradley. The Rev. Pete Hinrich will officiate. Burial will follow in Clifton Cemetery in Clifton.
Memorials may be made to St. Baldricks or Mattea’s Joy.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.