Sheryl Coplea

BOURBONNAIS — Sheryl “Sherry” L. Coplea, 71, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (July 2, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born May 17, 1949, the daughter of Walter and Betty Reed. Sherry married Gene Coplea on May 18, 1991, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
Sherry was employed by Baker and Taylor in Momence for 44 years.
She loved animals, especially cats. Sherry enjoyed playing the accordion so much that she played it as her talent in the Kankakee County Beauty Pageant.
Surviving are her husband, Gene, of Bourbonnais; a son and daughter-in-law, Brian Todd (Thea) Coplea, of Bourbonnais; two grandchildren, Haiden and Ava Coplea; three sisters-in-law, Maureen Reed, of Arlington, Texas, Sharon Credille, of Chatham, and Sue Coplea, of Springfield; a brother-in-law, Jim (Mary Kay) Coplea, of Gilman; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents.
A graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 9, in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. The Rev. Scott Henley will officiate. Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Society.
