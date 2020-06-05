WATSEKA — Sheryl Ahrens, 69, of Eagle Grove, Iowa, and formerly of Watseka, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, Monday (June 1, 2020) at Rotary Senior Citizens Living in Eagle Grove, Iowa, following a battle with cancer.
Graveside services took place in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka.
Sheryl Ann (Dukes) Ahrens, the daughter of Sherril and Bertha (Wilt) Dukes, was born Oct. 10, 1950, in Watseka.
She was raised and educated in the Watseka area and received her cosmetology degree after attending Kankakee Community College. Sheryl worked in a school cafeteria and for many local restaurants.
On June 27, 1971, Sheryl was united in marriage with Harold Ahrens, in Watseka. Not long after Harold’s sudden death in 1997, she moved to Eagle Grove, Iowa, in 1999.
Sheryl continued to care for people’s food needs and served many breakfasts at Ampride in Eagle Grove, and cared for others while she worked for Krysilis in Belmond, Iowa.
She was a member of the Centennial Christian Church in Watseka.
Sheryl loved gardening, working with flowers, feeding birds (and other wild animals) and spending time with her dogs!
Surviving are her sons, Robert Ahrens and Shawn Ahrens and his wife, Jenna; and two granddaughters, Emily and Sarah, all of Eagle Grove, Iowa.
In addition to her husband, Harold, she was preceded in death by parents; son, Ryan Ahrens; and sister, Freida Schaumburg.
Memorials may be left to the discretion of the family.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Foust Funeral Home in Eagle Grove, Iowa, and Baier Funeral Home, Watseka.
