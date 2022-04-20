CHEBANSE — Sherry Lynn Ader, 75, of Chebanse, passed away Feb. 23, 2022, at her home.
She was born at home, Dec. 8, 1946, in Onarga, the daughter of Crawford and Mildred (Henderson) Bailey. They preceded her in death, as did her brother, Gary Bailey.
Surviving are one daughter, Shaylene (Lori) Ader-Steinhauser, of Bourbonnais; two sons, William (Brenda) Ader, of Chebanse, and Jason (Julie) Ader, of Bradley; six grandchildren, Courtney Mellien, of Arkansas, Chase (Patty) Ader, of Bourbonnais, Wade Ader, of Ohio, Geordyn (Jeff) Ader, of Fort Bragg, N.C., Jackie Ader, of Boulder, Colo., and Lilie Ader, of Indiana; and seven great-grandchildren, Olivia, Jameson, Wesley, Rebecca, Samantha, John and Nikko; one beloved brother, Edward Bailey, of Bradley; and her best friend, Patty Bolda.
Sherry worked at Shapiro Developmental Center for many years.
She enjoyed playing Euchre and other card games with her friends and Yahtzee with her family. She enjoyed doing yard work, flower gardening and riding her horse. Sherry was an avid reader most of her life. In later years, she enjoyed watching birds and squirrels from her window.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Per Sherry’s wishes, no services will be conducted.
Memorials may be made to the Audubon Society or Defenders of Wildlife.