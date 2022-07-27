Sheri Hardaway

KANKAKEE — Sheri Rene Hardaway, 51, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (July 22, 2022).

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, also at the funeral home. Burial will in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. The Rev. Dale Tolley will officiate the service.

Sheri was born Sept. 7, 1970, in Kankakee, the daughter of Richard Hardaway and Olamae Curtis Hardaway.

