CHEBANSE — Shelby Lamie, 85, of Chebanse, passed away Thursday (May 5, 2022) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.
She was born Feb. 5, 1937, in Watseka, the daughter of Charles “Cricket” and Peggy (Castonguay) Varvel. Shelby married Wayne Lamie Sr. in June 1954, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death in 1989.
Shelby worked as a switchboard operator for Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She enjoyed cooking, traveling to Las Vegas, gardening and landscaping. She grew the best hydrangeas. Shelby also dabbled in oil painting. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are three sons, Wayne Jr. and Cathi Lamie, of Kankakee, Steven and Dawn Lamie, of Chebanse, and Chris Lamie, of Watseka; one daughter, Cheri and Mike Meents, of Kankakee; eight grandchildren, Brendan, Nathan, Jordan, Carrie, Brandon, Tyler, Josh and Aaron; three great-grandchildren, Evie, Livia and Everett; one brother, Charles and Sherry Varvel, of Aroma Park; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and special grand dog, Charlie.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.