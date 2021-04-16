BIG SANDY, Tenn. — Shelby Eastburn, 64, of Big Sandy, Tenn., went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 11, 2021.
She was born July 22, 1956, in Oak Lawn, the daughter of George and Elaine Huffman. Shelby was the youngest of eight children.
Shelby loved dancing and listening to music. She was an avid horror movie fan. Shelby loved spending time with her family and friends. A few of her favorite pastimes were crocheting and doing plastic canvas needlepoint. Shelby took great joy in her animals. She especially loved wolves. She even enjoyed a glass of wine in the evening.
She liked to help others. People knew her for her heart of gold. Shelby would be the first to lend a hand. Friends described her as compassionate and kind.
Surviving are her only son and daughter-in-law, William and Ann Huffman, of Kankakee; one grandson, Zachary Huffman, of Hanover Park; one granddaughter, Sierra Huffman, of Kankakee; four sisters, Cookie Nelson, Donna Giasson, Kathy Slate and Joyce Huffman; one brother, Junior Huffman; a sister-in-law, Annetta Huffman; and special friends, Joe Willner and Rick Curtin.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Henry “Hank” Eastburn; her parents; one brother, Richard “Ricky” Huffman; and one sister, Betty (Butch) Ward.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no public services held at this time.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.