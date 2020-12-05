BRADLEY — Shawn Adams-Lin, 24, of Bradley, passed away Nov. 26, 2020.
He was born Jan. 26, 1996, in Sacramento, Calif., the son of Sherman Lin and Judi Adams.
Shawn loved cars, music and camping.
Surviving are his mother, Judi Adams, of Bradley; his father, Sherman Lin, of California; his son, Kayden Lin; a sister, Judia Adams, of Joliet; a brother, Thomas (Megan Trophy) Adams, of Georgia; maternal grandmother, Judy Adams, of Bradley; aunts, Laurie (Troy Pobanz) Cunat, of Bradley, Sandra Martin, of Bradley, and Donna (Tony Flowers) Hall, of Kankakee; and his girlfriend, Soni McBurney, of Manteno.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Thomas Adams.
Private services will be at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
