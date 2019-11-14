Sharon Ann Shipley (nee Weinert), 47, of Manteno, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 12, 2019).
She was the cherished daughter of Shirley and Daniel Weinert. Her father preceded her in death.
Sharon was the loving sister of Kenneth (Lee), Keith (Gail), Tammy Zebrauskas and the late Susan and Kevin; fond aunt of Christina (Jacob), Chyanne and Cody; and special aunt of Orren.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, IL 60462. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, also at the funeral home. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
